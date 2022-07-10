Dyersville council OKs $9.5M in incentives for Field of Dreams project
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members on Tuesday approved up to $9.5 million in tax- increment rebates for the planned recreational sports complex at the iconic Field of Dreams site.
The council members in attendance unanimously approved the development agreement between the city and Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, for a $60 million project that will include the addition of nine new ballfields and a fieldhouse to the movie site. Council Member Jim Gibbs was not present.
After the meeting, Mayor Jeff Jacque told the Telegraph Herald that the recreational complex will draw people from all over, which will benefit not only Dyersville but its surrounding communities.
“We’re happy to have (Go the Distance Baseball) be part of Dyersville, and we’re looking forward to working with them,” he said. “It’s an important part of the community. Everyone is looking forward to it.”
Multicultural Family Center director inspired to make world better
As a former slave, child soldier and refugee, Umaru Balde has always strived to pursue a career that makes the world a better place.
In his role as the new director of Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center, Balde aims to continue doing that.
“I want to help everyone who lives in Dubuque,” he said. “I want them to be able to come here and learn about each other, so we can build a better community with respect to diversity.”
Balde has been in his new role for a little more than one month, having started on June 1. He became the center’s first permanent director since Jacqueline Hunter resigned last July.
Balde previously served as an investigator for the City of Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Civil Rights Commission, a position he appreciated but felt didn’t fully utilize his experience and skills in the way he wanted.
And that experience is substantial. He is fluent in more than 10 languages and dialects, is earning his doctorate at the University of Northern Iowa, is a United Nations-certified diplomatic negotiator and is the co-founder of Cedar Valley Advocates for Immigration and Refugee Rights.
Balde also intends to go beyond his professional experience and use his personal history to connect with the children and adults who come to the MFC.
Dubuque council OKs delay of Five Flags Center work session
Dubuque City Council members last week agreed to further delay a work session to discuss the future of Five Flags Center.
Council members unanimously voted to reschedule the planned work session from July 11 to Oct. 24 after city staff asked for more time to further research projects the city could pursue to improve Five Flags Center and provide updated cost estimates.
Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the city will spend $30,000 to $50,000 to hire a consultant to provide updated cost estimates for improvement scenarios that had been presented to the council in 2018 and to incorporate an updated list of needed capital improvements into those scenarios.
“It’s really to look at it and get updates for everything,” Ware said. “Prices have changed tremendously.”
The work session initially was scheduled by council members after they unanimously voted not to go forward with a March referendum asking residents to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million to construct a new Five Flags Center.
County supervisors consider cap on vehicles traveling together
Dubuque County supervisors last week voiced support for an ordinance change that would cap the number of vehicles that could be driven together without a permit in response to a new state ATV/UTV law.
The proposed change would cap the number of any type of vehicles that can be driven together at 50. Supervisors discussed but did not vote on the proposed changes.
The discussion followed the enactment of a new state law that allows all-terrain and utility vehicles on most roads outside cities’ limits, which led the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to let the county’s own ATV/UTV ordinance lapse as of June 30.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy and County Attorney C.J. May III brought supervisors a draft ordinance change that would cap not just the number of ATVs and UTVs but any type of vehicle being driven together. Funeral processions would be exempt.
Renovation of historic Dubuque building into apartments progressing
The renovation of a historic manufacturing building in downtown Dubuque into 48 apartments is nearing completion.
Conlon Construction Co. and Kretschmer LLC are renovating the 48,000-square-foot building at 220 E. Ninth St. in the Millwork District, with plans to complete the apartments, named Kretschmer Lofts, by Oct. 1.
Once the $12 million project is completed, the building will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units and a basement with a lounge, bar and golf simulator.
City Council members last week approved amending a development agreement tied to the project to extend a required completion deadline from May 1 to Nov. 1. This is the second time that the completion deadline has been extended from its original date of March 19, 2021.
Dubuque council hires consultant to create downtown parking plan
City of Dubuque officials are moving forward to develop a plan aimed at improving parking and transportation downtown.
Dubuque City Council members last week voted unanimously to hire Walker Consultants, RDG Planning & Design and Bolton & Menk Inc. to design the city’s Smart Parking & Mobility Management Plan. While a hiring contract still needs to be negotiated, the cost to hire the consulting team is anticipated to range from $285,000 to $325,000.
City officials first proposed creating a smart parking plan late last year to identify ways the city could use new technologies to improve parking access and efficiency while also making the city easier for residents to navigate.
Russ Stecklein, transportation services operations supervisor for the city, said the plan will address all aspects of parking and transportation in downtown Dubuque and assess the viability of future parking and mobility projects.
“We’re going to be addressing all of these things together,” he said. “We’re going to see what kind of new equipment we could best use in the city, and that could include smart parking meters or cameras or something else.”
