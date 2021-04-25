Police said three people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Ryan M. Welter, 22, of Farley, Iowa; Lynn M. Randall, 48, of Peosta, Iowa; and David H. Randall, 50, of Peosta, were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Dodge Street near its intersection with University Avenue. The report states that the Randalls were stopped at a traffic light on Dodge Street when they were rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Welter.
Welter was cited with failure to maintain control.