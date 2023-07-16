Gina and Max Martin’s decision to become foster parents was driven by a love of children and a desire to help.
“I kind of proposed the idea to my husband (Max),” said Gina Martin, of Dubuque, who now has three children the couple adopted following their foster placement in the couple’s home. “I’ve just always loved kids, and I’ve always worked with kids. It’s something that always came easily to me, and it’s something I always enjoyed.
“I always thought I’d adopt a child from another country, but when I started learning a little bit more about the fact that we have kids in our own community that need support, I brought it up to my husband. He likes to help anybody, so he said, ‘Why not?’”
The Martins are among local families who have undergone training to become foster parents for children who need to be removed from their homes for a period of time.
The agency supporting those families went through a recent change, as well. As of July 1, Four Oaks Family and Children Services became the sole provider of foster care training, recruitment and retention services in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services decided to offer the organization a statewide contract once its previous contract for services ended.
“I think the biggest benefit to any contract going statewide will be consistency for foster families across the state,” Christa Hefel, Four Oaks recruitment and engagement manager, said ahead of the switch. “There’s different ways we’re approaching things and providing service in different ways. We’re pretty excited about that.”
But area foster care officials also stress that the need remains high for people to consider becoming or supporting foster families as children continue to need the safety and compassion of a home where they can stay.
“There is such a need for foster homes and foster families,” said Liz Estilow, a Four Oaks training and recruitment coordinator. “Children are still going into the system. We want to keep children in their community when they are removed. We know we have an ample amount of homes in the community that children can enter while their parents are becoming healthy again, and we don’t want them to be across the state from their (biological) families.”
PROMOTING REUNIFICATION
Data shared by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services shows the number of children removed from their homes has dropped over the past five years, with the data most recently being updated in May.
In fiscal year 2019, the state reported 10,870 cases in which children were placed outside of their homes.
Of those cases, 29% were placed with relatives or fictive kin, meaning someone with close ties to the family or child. Another 19% were placed with licensed substitute caregivers, or foster homes. Other children were placed in shelters and residential treatment programs, among others.
By fiscal year 2023, statewide cases dropped to 6,244. However, the number of cases of children placed with relatives or fictive kin jumped to 41.9% of that total, with placements in foster care reaching 24.3% of the total.
Wisconsin also saw a similar trend of out-of-home care cases peaking in 2018 before decreasing through 2021. However, Illinois saw cases climb each fiscal year since 2018 before decreasing in fiscal year 2023.
In Dubuque County, fiscal year 2019 saw 204 cases of children being placed outside their homes, 20.8% with relatives or fictive kin and 20% in foster care. In fiscal year 2023, the county’s cases totaled 123, with 43% going to relatives or fictive kin and 15% to foster homes.
Hefel connected that decline in cases with a change in federal regulations, pointing to the Family First Prevention Services Act that became law in 2018.
“The purpose of the act is really to promote relative or caregiver care and provide support, financial support, to relative families, as well,” Hefel said. “Up until that point, if a relative would take on a child, there was no financial support to that family. With the Family First Act, we were able to provide those financial supports. It’s a large undertaking to take on family members. There’s food costs, school, transportation.”
Foster care officials emphasize that after children are removed from their homes, the No. 1 goal of the system is to reunify families.
Fred Naatz, director of Grant County (Wis.) Social Services, said the Family First Act also helped fund prevention efforts in the home before a child needs to be removed, and his office always tries to create a plan to keep children with their families before thinking of alternatives.
“Process-wise, when we get referrals about potential abuse or neglect occurring, we assess the situation and develop a safety plan, and that sometimes might be having someone come in for a few hours to check on things,” he said.
Grant County has about 10 licensed foster homes, Naatz said. Eight kids are in foster care, with another 16 in kinship care by a relative or someone with whom the child is familiar.
However, Naatz added that Wisconsin’s increase in required training for foster homes may have led to a decrease in the number of homes in recent years.
“We lost a few foster homes because of that,” he said. “Then COVID hit, and that just made everything upside down. That was difficult because no one wanted to take children into their home. That made it difficult, and I think we lost a few more foster parents because of that, as well.”
Sydnie Oestreich, who recently completed a stint as a foster care coordinator for Lafayette County (Wis.) Human Services, said the most common way foster homes are established in the county is through a court-ordered placement with a relative or someone with ties to the family, who subsequently become licensed to provide foster care.
Wisconsin Department of Children and Families data for 2021 shows that court-ordered kinship care represented 41.9% of out-of-home child placements statewide that year, and relative licensed foster homes made up another 31.4%.
About half of Lafayette County’s nine foster families are relatives of their foster children, Oestreich said, and they are not on the list to accept more children. There are 17 kids in out-of-home placement in the county not staying with their biological families, a number that also includes placement in residential facilities.
“Our main goal is always reunification (with biological parents),” she said. “We don’t really have foster families that end up adopting. A lot of people struggle with infertility or other reasons they can’t have biological children, and they might think this is an easy process to adopt, but it usually doesn’t end up that way.”
REASONS FOR REMOVAL
Children are placed into foster homes for a variety of reasons, though they all stem from a need to separate them from biological parents for a period of time.
“(The Department of Health and Human Services) does removals, ... but fostering is not new,” Estilow said. “There’s a whole generation now that has not thought about fostering. We do need foster homes. Kids unfortunately are being removed, and they need a place to go for a short little stint in their world.”
Data from Annie E. Casey Foundation shows that 16% of children who entered the foster care system in Iowa in 2021 did so due to neglect, up from 5% in 2006.
The data also shows the percentage of Iowa children entering the system with behavioral problems decreased from 79% in 2006 to 45% in 2021. Children entering the system due to abuse rose from 8% in 2006 to 15% in 2021.
The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families reported that 38.8% of the 6,715 removals of children from their homes in 2021 were due to neglect, and 20.9% were due to caretaker drug abuse.
Both Oestreich and Naatz also spoke about how drug use — especially methamphetamine locally — is a key driver when children need to be placed outside of their home.
“A lot of parents are addicts, and it’s really hard for them to realize they need to do work on themselves,” Oestreich said. “A lot of them will realize it. It’s just going to take time. Reunification happens nine times out of 10, but with addicts — and they will say this, as well — it takes a long time for them to realize what they need to do. In the system, while it isn’t perfect, we are trying to help them.”
However, Naatz said foster care officials sometimes can have a difficult time working with or finding parents who are addicted to drugs after their children have been placed in foster care.
“I’ll be here 30 years in August, and it probably was not until three or four years ago that we started noticing a lot of parents using meth,” he said. “It goes back to the safety issue. We weren’t able to develop a safety plan, and the children were placed out of the home.”
PROCESS TO FOSTER
While the process to obtain approval to be a foster home can be lengthy and daunting, area agencies offer support throughout the proceeding.
Four Oaks’ role is to help state officials find homes for children the state has decided need to be placed in a foster home and to support and educate foster parents.
Estilow’s job recruiting foster homes now covers 16 eastern Iowa counties, including Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Clayton counties.
She said Four Oaks offers an online orientation session each Wednesday night for prospective foster parents to learn more about the process.
Once a person or family decides to foster, Estilow said, Four Oaks helps them get set up with a case worker and start on the required 30-hour training, which is once a week for 11 weeks. Once a foster care license is issued, foster parents have to go through six hours of training a year to keep the license active.
Martin and her husband became licensed foster parents in 2019 and went through their training with Four Oaks. She said the process to get the license included “so much paperwork” as well as the 30-hour training, which she now helps teach.
“We decided to do that before we had any biological kids,” she said. “That was something that was really feasible for us at the time to realistically do and give all our attention. The goal of foster care is unifications, and we knew that going into it, so we were prepared for that. But if a kiddo needed to be in our home forever, we wanted to be able to say yes.”
BUILDING A FAMILY
Martin said her family went through both a more traditional and non-traditional way of finding their children, whom they since have adopted.
Martin met a foster mom who was caring for Jay, a now-7-year-old the Martins adopted in September 2020, through her job as a speech therapist. The woman said Jay was supposed to go live with family soon, but when that did not happen the Martins put their name in to adopt him.
Jay came to live with the family in February 2020.
“The termination of parental rights already happened,” Martin said. “We knew he was not going back home, and we knew he needed to be adopted. All the other options had been exhausted. … Technically he was with us for six months (as a foster child), and we were able to finalize his adoption after that. That is not usually how it happens.
“I just remember with Jay, I was so glad that that part was finished. All of the yuck never really ends. But knowing we were going to be adopting him, we kind of started with a clean slate.”
In August 2020, the Martins went through a more traditional, though sudden, foster placement with twins Lexi and Noah, now 3, whom the family adopted in August 2022.
“We got a call in the afternoon, and by suppertime they dropped the kids off,” Martin said. “My husband had his appendix removed the day before, so he was flat on the couch. I would always say yes (to a foster child), and if he was recovering from surgery and still said yes, it was definitely a yes. I remember I opened the door, and the social worker was holding a baby girl. I said, ‘What’s her name?’ I didn’t even know her name. That was wild.”
Martin said her family is in touch with all her children’s biological parents, something for which she is grateful.
“I feel a lot of people see foster parents as saving kids from bad people, which is not the case,” she said. “That’s not what it’s supposed to look like and not what it’s meant to be. It’s about giving these kids a place to be and being the biggest cheerleader for their parents. Truly, the purpose of foster care is to be able to come alongside the family and support the whole family and, hopefully, get everyone back together.”
Martin and her husband still are on file to offer short-term placements as needed, but they are focusing on their family for the time being before thinking about taking on another long-term placement.
“For people saying, ‘I would never foster. I would never do that,’ I really encourage them to try to find a way to be involved,” she said. “It opens your eyes to so many things and so much reality. There are so many ways to support foster families so they can keep saying, ‘yes’ without feeling like they’re alone.”
NEED FOR LOVING HOMES
The main requirements for people to be eligible to become a foster parent are passing a background check and proving they financially can support a child. However, foster care officials said people don’t realize factors such as marital status do not hinder their ability to become foster parents.
“It doesn’t matter what your sexual orientation is,” Hefel said. “It doesn’t matter what your race is. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or you make ends meet. You just need love and care in your home and enough funds to provide care for a child.”
Estilow stressed the need for more foster homes, especially as current foster families may be full, on a break or dealing with a family emergency or medical issue.
“We are in great need for homes that will take teenagers and homes that will take LGTBQ kiddos,” she said. “The need has always been that teenagers are harder to place and have harder behaviors. And we’ve seen an increase in LGBTQ kiddos that need to be taken in.”
Oestreich also spoke about the need for respite homes, which are homes foster children can go to if their relative placement or foster family needs a break or goes on a trip. Respite homes also can be a place for children to go if they quickly need to leave their home situation.
“In Lafayette County, we don’t have a lot of emergency placements, but it does happen,” Oestreich said. “Even if it’s just a short-term time to place a child with a respite provider while we coordinate a plan with a relative, that can be really helpful.”
Naatz said he would love to see more foster homes in Grant County, though recruiting new foster families is difficult with the amount of work his office does assisting kinship placements.
“Child welfare agencies have privately licensed foster homes, and a lot of times we’re tapping into those placements, and children have to go further away to go to those agencies,” he said. “We have one kid in Madison and one in the La Crosse area. It’s really hard to keep family interactions then, and that’s really important. One thing that’s required for us to do is we need to set up fairly frequent visitations.”
Estilow said the No. 1 concern she heard from people considering fostering is the fear of falling in love with a child and then having the child go back to living with his or her biological family.
“Kiddos need positive connections all during their lives,” she said. “If their bio family is not healthy right now, if you can be a positive, healthy role model and love on these kiddos, they need us to want to care. … Is it going to be hard? Yes. Are you going to fall in love with the kid? Yes. But kiddos need to get back home to their mom and dad. Six months to a year or two years — those kids are always going to remember you.”