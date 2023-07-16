Gina and Max Martin’s decision to become foster parents was driven by a love of children and a desire to help.

“I kind of proposed the idea to my husband (Max),” said Gina Martin, of Dubuque, who now has three children the couple adopted following their foster placement in the couple’s home. “I’ve just always loved kids, and I’ve always worked with kids. It’s something that always came easily to me, and it’s something I always enjoyed.

Recommended for you