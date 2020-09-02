The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Keion M. Reed, 24, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree theft and third-degree fraudulent practice.
- Paris Baker, 43, of Stockton, Ill., was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
- Daniel E. Stelmacher, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and violation of pretrial supervision. Court documents state that Stelmacher did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 24, 2018.