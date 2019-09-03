The longtime executive director of Jackson County Conservation recently announced he will retire at the end of the year.
Daryl Parker has served in the role since 1992 and has spent 33 years “in the county conservation field,” he wrote in a letter announcing his decision.
“I accepted the director’s position in August 1992 with the intention that this was just a steppingstone along my career path,” he wrote. “I was 28 years old and ready to change the world, but somehow, some way, I just fell in love with the county, the people and all the things that make Jackson County and eastern Iowa a great place to live and raise a family.”
He reflected on the growth of Jackson County Conservation during his time at the helm, saying it now has eight full-time and seven seasonal employees and 39 management areas spanning more than 2,500 acres.
“I am certainly proud to have been part of that growth and development in Jackson County, and if not for the vision of some of those conservation board members, crown jewels like the Hurstville (Interpretive) Center, Pine Valley Nature Area or the Prairie Creek Recreation Area would not have happened.”
He said he is retiring to “pursue other opportunities.”
“The decision to retire was a difficult one that I do not take lightly,” he wrote. “There just comes a time when it’s time to slow down a bit and see the forest for the trees. I think that is the place I am right now.”