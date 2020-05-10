Though school campuses around the tri-state area have been closed for almost two months, most hourly staff still receive their regular paychecks.
In most of the 34 school districts that responded to the Telegraph Herald, officials said they are paying their contracted, hourly workers as normal, even if they aren’t working their usual hours.
In many cases, those staff are still working in some way, whether in the schools or remotely.
“We value all of our people, and we want to make sure we can take care of them,” said Rick Colpitts, superintendent of the Western Dubuque Community School District. “In this situation, budgetarily, we were able to make that decision, and I think that was the right decision.”
In the WD district, hourly employees are being paid for the duration of their contract. School board members are expected to vote this week on a resolution to extend that arrangement to the end of the school year.
Colpitts said officials had already budgeted for those employees to be paid, and the district continues to receive its regular revenue. Legislators that WD officials spoke with recommended continuing to pay staff to ease the burden on the state’s unemployment office, Colpitts said.
Colpitts noted that hourly employees do not include substitutes, who are not on contract with the district.
Dubuque Community Schools hourly workers are being paid as usual through the end of their contracts, said Amy Hawkins, chief human resources officer. Employees are on call and come in if needed or work remotely.
“We have a lot of folks working from home because we have to continue doing our work in the school district and then be ready for the next school year as well,” Hawkins said.
She said continuing to pay hourly workers helps maintain staffing continuity.
“Our goal in the district is always to do what’s best for kids, and to do what’s best for kids is to have stability in our staff,” she said.
Holy Family Catholic Schools paid hourly employees during the first weeks of the closure. They temporarily laid off school-based hourly employees in April at the recommendation of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, when it became clear closures would be long-term, said Mary Sulentic, human resources and payroll coordinator.
Some buildings and grounds staff have since returned to work. Sulentic said hourly staff she has talked to say they plan to return for the fall.
In the Cassville (Wis.) School District, maintenance, office and food staff continue to work in various capacities and are still being paid. Paraprofessionals have been temporarily laid off, Superintendent John Luster said.
“If I couldn’t guarantee those individuals that need to be working with kids (their hours) and I couldn’t keep continuing to do that through this time off, I felt in the long run, it might hurt them financially more than if they just went through unemployment from the get-go,” Luster said.