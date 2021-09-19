August sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Gynuwyn A. Thomas, 19; possession of a controlled substance; April 20; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Cody J. Splinter, 28; possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 22; 30 suspended jail days.
- Austin D. Avenarius, 28; harassment-third degree (two counts); Feb. 6; 30 suspended jail days.
Jon D. Cloyd Jr., 46; harassment-third degree; July 22, 2020; one-year deferred judgment.
- Devon M. Goodman, 21; domestic abuse assault; July 24; 30 jail days and batterer program.
- Brittany T. Haymer, 22; possession of a controlled substance; April 23; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Mark A. Laufenberg, 59; burglary-third degree; Nov. 26; five-year suspended jail sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Mark A. Laufenberg, 59; theft-second degree; Nov. 22; five-years suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- James T. Anders, 20; assault; Nov. 10; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
Paris Baker, 44; theft-second degree; Aug. 23; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years or probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Madisyn W. Bennett, 20; possession of a controlled substance; May 13; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
Courtney D. Brant, 26; theft-second degree; May 17; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Courtney D. Brant, 26; possession of a controlled substance; May 18; 90 jail days.
Paulette Brooks, 19; domestic abuse assault; June 4; two-year deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Herbert P. Craven Jr., 55; theft-third degree; Oct. 3; two-year jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Herbert P. Craven Jr., 55; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; March 30; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- David L. Cunningham, 48; domestic abuse assault-second offense and violation of no contact/protective order; June 22 and July 26; 372 jail days with 358 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Faith L. Deblieck, 24; assault; Dec. 31, 2018; $65 fine.
- Devon M. Goodman, 21; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; April 12; 30 jail days, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
Sherry A. Griffin, 44; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and violation of probation; Dec. 26 and May 17; five-year jail sentence, $750 fine and other/misc. sentence.
Sherry A. Griffin, 44, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and violation of probation; April 4, 2019, and May 17; five-year jail sentence, $750 fine and other/misc. sentence.
- Sherry A. Griffin, 44; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and violation of probation; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 fine and other/misc. sentence.
- Lita M. Hagen York, 32; identity theft over $10,000 and theft-first degree; March 24; 10-year jail sentence, $1,370 fine and DNA requirement.
- Lita M. Hagen York, 32; forgery; April 16; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Erica A. Hall, 36; assault; Jan. 20; 180 suspended jail days and $430 fine.
- Stephanie C.P. Harris, 25; assault; Jan. 20; 180 suspended jail days and $30 fine.
- Brittany T. Haymer, 22; assault; Feb. 9; $105 fine.
- Amber L. Hollesen, 31; forgery and violation of probation; May 16, 2019, and July 21; five-year jail sentence, $750 fine and other/misc. sentence.
- Amber L. Hollesen, 31; theft-third degree (two counts) and violation of probation; May 31, 2019, June 1, 2019 and July 21; two-year jail sentence, $625 fine and other/misc. sentence.
- Demonte M. Jackson, 22; possession of a controlled substance; July 11; 30 jail days.
Bilton N. Jibas, 32; domestic abuse assault; March 30; two-year deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Austin J. Keller, 27; child endangerment; Dec. 30; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
Austin J. Keller, 27; domestic abuse assault; Dec. 30; 30 jail days with 28 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.