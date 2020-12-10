A woman is accused of stealing a set of master keys belonging to a Dubuque hotel.
Darlene M. Wray, 56, of room No. 315 of Canfield Hotel, 36 W. Fourth St., was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Court documents state that the Canfield had one of its six sets of master keys used by housekeeping staff taken approximately Nov. 3.
“These sets of keys provide access to the entire building, including all hotel rooms, all storage closets, the garage, and the elevator, totaling about 70 locks,” documents state.
A Canfield employee who had accompanied Wray to her room to check on getting her a new mattress had forgotten his keys. When they got to the room, the employee asked Wray to unlock her door and when she pulled out her key ring the employee saw that it had a tag associated with the missing master keys.
Canfield staff estimated that the cost of replacing the 70 locks that could be accessed by the master keys was approximately $2,500 to $3,000.
Wray denied taking the keys.