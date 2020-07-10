DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A Wisconsin man accused of attempted homicide was arrested Thursday in Dyersville.
Dammahum A. Gibson, 21, of Fond du Lac, Wis., is charged in Fond du Lac County with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department revealed this morning that deputies, along with the Dyersville Police Department and Dubuque Drug Task Force, arrested Gibson at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday after receiving information that he was at 808 1/2 Seventh Ave. SE in Dyersville.
"Gibson was located outside that residence and taken into custody without incident," states a press release.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said Gibson was "crashing" at an apartment in Dyersville, but he could not say why. Dyersville police could not be reached for comment today.
Kennedy said plainclothes members of the drug task force were used to stake out the apartment "and do it more low-profile than we can with a marked unit."
Gibson was being held at Dubuque County Jail pending extradition to Wisconsin, the release states.
The release did not include any information regarding his charges.
The Fond du Lac Reporter newspaper previously reported that court documents state that Gibson shot twice at a man from his vehicle on the night of May 21 in Fond du Lac. The two men were having an ongoing dispute.
In response, the man's brother Vincent R. Riddle, 28, of Fond du Lac, fired 17 times at Gibson's vehicle and two others that were with it, according to the newspaper.
No injuries were reported from the shootings.
Riddle was arrested on three counts of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony reckless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of bail jumping.
A nationwide warrant for Gibson's arrest was issued June 3.