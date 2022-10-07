Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Wednesday night outside of Dubuque.
James G. Schmitt, 21, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
A report states that deputies discovered Schmitt’s motorcycle in a ditch at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Cedar Ridge and Valley Ridge roads. Schmitt was found about 20 feet away.
Schmitt said he had been drinking alcohol prior to driving, was going too fast and wrecked his motorcycle, the report states.
The report states that toxicology results are pending.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.