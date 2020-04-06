Despite closing city buildings and suspending some operations, the City of Dubuque has yet to significantly cut expenses as it braces for a projected $2.5 million revenue decrease this fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this time, no one has been furloughed or laid off,” said city Human Resources Director Shelly Stickfort.
City leaders, though, intend to discuss potential cost-cutting and cost-saving plans later this month.
While city offices are closed to the public, employees continue to work remotely to provide continuity of city operations and online services to residents. Others have been reassigned to other “essential services” or new responsibilities that have arisen specific to the pandemic, Stickfort said.
For example, some employees are serving as technical support helpers, helping the city’s IT staff set up remote work stations and troubleshoot problems.
Additionally, the city established an emergency labor pool to fill in for staff unable to work because of illness or need to care for someone who is symptomatic, “to make sure those services can continue to be provided,” Stickfort said.
Recently passed federal legislation requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.
Some employees, as well, have shifted to support other operations or projects within their departments that are unaffected by COVID-19, Stickfort said.
For example, though Carnegie-Stout Public Library is closed, staff still are needed to assist with checking out digital materials and ongoing library projects unaffected by the shutdown. The same goes for rental inspectors in the city’s Housing and Community Development Department who currently are not entering residences to perform inspections, Stickfort said.
City officials project a $2.5 million decrease in revenue this fiscal year from the pandemic.
Officials have said the losses could lead to delayed hirings and canceled city projects, while also prompting a reconsideration of tax rate and fee increases for next fiscal year.
Finance Director Jenny Larson said city department heads were directed to review all expenses for the current and coming fiscal year and submit recommendations of cuts that can be made.
“The directive to departments is, ‘Tell us everything possible you can do without,’” Larson said.
While the COVID-19 federal stimulus bill includes direct financial assistance to cities, only those with populations of at least 500,000 are eligible.
Dubuque City Council members are expected to schedule a special work session for April 22 to discuss budget impacts from the pandemic.