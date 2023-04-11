The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Damon L. Melde, 24, and Caleb J. Melde, 23, both of 1455 Main St., No. 7, were arrested at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday at their residence on charges of domestic assault.
  • The theft of a vehicle worth $20,000 was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday in the area of Croydon Crest.