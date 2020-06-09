DELHI, Iowa -- Maquoketa Valley Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided for free to children on a first-come, first-served basis at the high school in Delhi, Johnston Elementary School in Hopkinton and Earlville Elementary School. The Earlville site will be open through Tuesday, June 30, unless a waiver is provided by the state.
The times of operation are 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. On Mondays, meals will be provided for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesdays, meals will be provided for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.