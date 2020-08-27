Five local organizations have received state grants to increase storage of donated food items.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources awarded $204,034 in food stage capacity grants to organizations throughout the state, according to a press release.
The release states that the grants allow for the purchase of Energy Star refrigerators and freezers and shelving for items for distribution.
Local grant recipients include:
- Bellevue (Iowa) Bread Basket, $1,100, upright freezer.
- Dubuque Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church, $8,471, walk-in freezer.
- Dubuque Food Pantry, $10,000, walk-in cooler.
- Dubuque St. Vincent de Paul, $5,000, refrigerator merchandisers.
- Epworth (Iowa) St. Patrick Parish, $1,495.86, refrigerator.