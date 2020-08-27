News in your town

Local public transportation agency receives $120,000 to help modernize services

Dubuque, Holy Family schools to release early Friday due to heat

Alzheimer's Association to host virtual support group for caregivers

Dubuque health center receives more than $244,000 in federal grants

Semi driver injured when truck rolls into ditch in Dubuque County

Iowa hits record number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, Dubuque County adds 26 cases

5 local organizations receive Iowa grants to help store food donations

Recent sentences, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Dubuque, Holy Family, WD schools to have early release again today

Deere reports sales, profit declines in third quarter

13 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; none in Grant County for 1st time since June

Dubuque man pleads guilty in federal court for role in New Year's Day shooting

6 Jo Daviess County superintendents ask for families' help in combating spread of COVID-19

Police: Man arrested for high-speed chase on Dodge Street in July

Throwback Thursday: Talk show host's appearance draws 3,500 in Dubuque

Ask the TH: What are Dubuque's rules on pools?

After extensive public comment, Dubuque County Board of Health recommends mask mandate

Schools in Clayton, Delaware counties weighing options as COVID-19 positivity rates climb

Hot start to school year: Dubuque students dealing with high temps, mask requirement

Dubuque baker remembered for 'big heart'

Documents: Dubuque man repeatedly attacked woman, played Russian roulette with her in 2016

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

After extensive public comment, Dubuque County Board of Health recommends mask mandate

Dubuque, Holy Family, WD schools to have early release again Thursday

1 more COVID-19-related death each in Dubuque, Delaware counties in 24 hours

Dubuque man pleads guilty in federal court for role in New Year's Day shooting

6 Jo Daviess County superintendents ask for families' help in combating spread of COVID-19

Police: Man arrested for high-speed chase on Dodge Street in July

Applications due Saturday for Delaware County Fair Board election

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Dubuque County accepting applications for Sunnycrest Manor administrator

Dubuque police, county sheriff's department warn of scammers posing as authorities

Chart-topping band's Dubuque concert rescheduled

Local agency receives $1 million to combat Medicare fraud

East Dubuque Boy Scouts to hold food drive Saturday

Dubuque man sentenced to probation for neglecting infant

Stockton schools switch to remote learning as 2 student COVID-19 cases confirmed

Police: Altercation at business leads to Darlington man's arrest for 3rd OWI

Dubuque County Fair Association accepting applications for board positions

Local law enforcement reports

East Dubuque considers hiring judge for local cases

Dubuque, Holy Family, WD schools to have early release again today