A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to four days in jail and five years of probation for attacking a man.
Jacob M. Eubanks, 29, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, operating while under the influence and public intoxication.
Court documents stated that he and Derek R. Stockero, 28, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, approached James R. Forsythe, 27, outside of a bar on Main Street at about 1:30 a.m. July 25, demanding money, hitting him with a bottle and kicking him. They then left the area in a vehicle.
Using traffic camera footage to corroborate the witness statements, police were able to catch up with Stockero and Eubanks minutes later, they reported.
Stockero also is charged with willful injury causing bodily harm and public intoxication. He has pleaded not guilty.