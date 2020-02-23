For the third time in eight years, Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission will recommend city leaders allow leashed dogs and cats in most city parks.
Commission members voted unanimously recently to send a letter to City Council members recommending a change to the city’s animal control ordinance.
Council members could take up the issue as soon as March 2, according to Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware
The city conducted an online, self-selected survey, and the commission held a special, two-hour meeting Jan. 14 to hear public input on the proposed ordinance.
Of the more than 600 people who participated in the online survey from Jan. 2 to 17, 470 were supportive of pets in parks, with 68 recommending changes to the proposed ordinance. A total of 133 people were opposed.
“Dubuque has had a trial run of allowing leashed pets in at least eight different areas for the past six and a half years with minimal issues,” the commission wrote. “We believe ... allowing leashed pets in the majority of city parks will enhance the Dubuque experience and allow Dubuque to become a more inclusive city for pet owners.”
If approved, the ordinance would take effect July 1.