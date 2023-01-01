Dubuque Main Street’s Live Music Crawl will return this month, with nine venues participating.
The crawl is set for Saturday, Jan. 28.
“This year’s Music Crawl is self-paced allowing everyone to enjoy as much live music as they wish,” said Danielle Jacobs, executive director of Dubuque Main Street, in a press release. “To keep the costs lower for everyone, guests will need to travel between locations on their own, including a safe journey home.”
The release provided a list of participating venues, along with some details on the bands participating and related food and drink specials.
They are:
• Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St. Featuring Sophie Coyote from 5 to 8 p.m. and drink specials.
• Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, 333 E. 10th St.
• The Dungeon, 302 Locust St. With drink specials.
• Gino’s East DBQ, 333 E. 10th St. With food and drink specials.
• Fox Den Motel, 920 Main St.
• Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave. Featuring Three Quarter Buzz from 5 to 8 p.m. and food and drink specials.
• The Lift, 180 Main St. Featuring DJ Skykrow starting at 10 p.m.
• Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Featuring Searchlight Soul from 7 to 10 p.m. and food and drink specials.
• Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Featuring Sun Green, a tribute to Neil Young, from 7 to 11 p.m.
More information on the event, including bands, times and special offers, can be found at dubuquemainstreet.com.
