MANCHESTER, Iowa — A climbing country star will perform in Manchester — just one year later than originally planned.
The Delaware County Fair announced that Jon Pardi will take the stage during next year’s fair on July 15. Pardi originally had been slated to be the headliner Saturday at the fair before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many musicians to cancel tour dates and local fairs to reduce their offerings.
Pardi had notched two No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart when the fair announced last November that he would be coming to Manchester. His profile has grown significantly since then, as he hit No. 1 in February with “Heartache Medication” and again in May when he joined Thomas Rhett on “Beer Can’t Fix.”
His latest hit, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy,” has spent 17 weeks on the chart and continues to rise. It currently sits at No. 26.
The fair announced that people who bought tickets to this year’s Pardi concert can hold onto them for next year’s show or receive a refund.
“This show was nearly sold out, so we can’t wait to party with you at the 2021 Delaware County Fair!” fair officials stated.