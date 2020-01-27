BELMONT, Wis. — Authorities said a Dubuque woman was arrested Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Julie L. Henderson, also known as Julie L. Stillmunkes, 42, was arrested at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 151 near Belmont, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Lafayette County deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol with the traffic stop, though the reason that the stop was made was not provided.
Henderson also was arrested on a warrant out of Indiana.