POTOSI, Wis. — Eldon and Betty Pluemer were engaged on a Sunday drive. As their family grew, the Pluemers made weekly Sunday afternoon drives a tradition.
Eldon Pluemer was a year ahead of Betty Blindert at
St. Andrew’s School in Tennyson. The two began dating after Betty’s 16th birthday when Eldon brought her home from her birthday party at the rock quarry.
Several years later, when Betty was 19 and Eldon was 20, the two got married.
“We were just taking a ride on a Sunday afternoon and he said, ‘Why don’t we get married?’” Betty recalls.
The Potosi couple married on May 23, 1950, a rainy Tuesday, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Betty’s satin wedding dress was later worn by several of the couple’s daughters and daughters-in-law at their own weddings.
Over the course of eleven years, Betty and Eldon had 10 children. Two died shortly after birth. Their living children, Gail Steiner, Pam Walsh, Anjie Newell, Becky Hutchins, David Pluemer, Brian Pluemer, Jody Bartels and Jill Lynn, have given Betty and Eldon 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Faith is important for both Betty and Eldon. They included references to St. Gerard Majella in many of their children’s middle names.
Eldon was a machinist at John Deere for 40 years. On two occasions, Eldon made suggestions that increased efficiency at John Deere, increasing profits.
Eldon was awarded $18,000 for the first idea. His second idea earned him $10,000, Steiner said.
“I always see my dad as an inventor,” Steiner said. “He can always figure things out.”
Betty, who briefly worked at Dubuque Packing Co., raised the children.
When the children were older, she was a waitress and bartender. Betty volunteered at Ss. Andrew-Thomas School, worked concession stands at softball games and led Cub Scouts.
As the Pluemer children remember it, their parents always found ways to have fun, with frequent card games, dances and fishing and hunting trips.
“As soon as (Gail) got home from kindergarten, we went down fishing,” Betty said, explaining how Eldon would help remove the fish hooks.
The couple whirled through square dances in matching outfits Betty made herself.
Every Sunday, the family went on an afternoon ride.
The couple has reels of home movies that they would rewatch as a family with popcorn.
Eldon and Betty built a life-size, handmade nativity set in the early 1960s out of plywood and heavy paper. The same scene still decorates the Pluemer yard each Christmas.
For decades, many of the Pluemer children believed their parents had honeymooned at Niagara Falls. One of the children had seen a photo of Betty by a waterfall and shared their assumption with the rest of their siblings. Betty and Eldon had no idea.
The story was shared at their 65th anniversary in 2015, when the couple revealed to their stunned children that they had never been to Niagara Falls.
The photo with the waterfall, which had loomed large in the children’s mind, had actually been taken at a stream near Tennyson, Wis. After learning the truth, Steiner took Betty and Eldon on a trip see the real Niagara Falls.
Steiner and Lynn both say they never heard their parents argue.
“I remember when he got home from work, Mom was waiting at the door right by the stove and they would hug and kiss when he came in the door first thing,” Steiner said.
Lynn said that sharing hugs and kisses was also the last thing her parents would do before leaving for the day.
“In fact, I had a friend over one time and they came home and Dad did the kiss and she came to me later and she said, ‘Your parents kiss? I’ve never seen my parents kiss.’” Steiner said. “That’s probably one of my strongest memories.”