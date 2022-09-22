ASBURY, Iowa -- An Asbury 12-year-old's effort to raise money for charity by selling his artwork has been recognized nationally.
Arsh Pal has been named an honoree of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, according to a press release. He was among the 25 people recognized out of 500 applicants from across U.S. and Canada.
"Each year, the Barron Prize celebrates 25 inspiring young leaders -- 15 top winners and 10 honorees -- who have made a significant positive impact on people, their communities and the environment," the release states.
Arsh was recognized for "Art by Arsh," an initiative he launched at age 8 as a way for him to sell his artwork to raise money for charities. The release states that Arsh raised more than $15,000 for charities, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The release states that Arsh also teaches painting at a local nursing home and teaches art classes for children.
"My parents always tell me, 'Everyone lives for themselves; you can live for others,'" Arsh said in the release. "That motivates me, and I know that every small step and contribution will make a big difference."
This marks the second significant honor for Arsh since this summer. In July, he was among more than 180 children and young people worldwide who received The Diana Award for 2022. The prestigious humanitarian award was established in memory of Princess Diana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.