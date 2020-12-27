Dubuque cinemas, music venues and performing arts centers shared a preemptive sigh of relief last week after Congress included funding specific to them in the recent coronavirus pandemic relief bill.
The legislation, which President Donald Trump has been reluctant to sign, includes $15 billion for grants to the venues and some other cultural entities, to be used for up to six months of pay for employees, plus rent, utilities and more. The bill does prohibit recipients from also accessing the Payroll Protection Program included elsewhere in the bill.
Applicants must prove that they have lost at least 25% of revenue during the pandemic.
That will not be a problem for area venues and cinemas which responded with comment for this story.
“We have zero revenue, or close to that,” said Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres cinema at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque. “If you look nationally, cinemas are down 90% from the year before.”
Jacobson owns movie theaters in Dubuque, Michigan and Massachusetts. He has been hard at work in recent months lobbying for this long-awaited relief bill to include dollars specific to his industry.
He attended a stop in Dubuque on U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s 99-county tour in early October, to inform the long-serving senator of his and other cinemas’ struggles. His efforts drew the attention and ardent support of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, without which Jacobson said he did not think the measure would have been supported so strongly by the Iowa delegation.
“It was literally a day-by-day, week-by-week effort,” he said. “We’ve been working on passage of this bill now for months and months and months with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. I had the opportunity to meet Senator Grassley in person that I never would have had otherwise.”
Aaron Hefel, owner of The Lift, a local bar and music venue, shared Jacobson’s excitement about the prospect of the relief.
“That’ll keep us alive for a little bit longer,” he said.
Hefel said that while The Lift has been able to be open, per Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’s regulations, the pandemic has dramatically morphed his business.
“There are some bars, because sports are still happening or they serve food, that are doing slightly better,” Hefel said. “But, we’re known as a live music spot. We’re trying to make it on being just a beer bar, but it’s been rough. I’m not advertising, because that would make us look like ‘Hey, come get sick.’”
He would know, as he contracted COVID-19 himself.
“The sick sucks,” Hefel said. “I completely understand anyone who doesn’t want to come in. We don’t want our regulars to get sick either. But, we have to try to make it through.”
Stage theaters have been hit hard too. The Grand Opera House has a one-woman show that runs through today. And, Executive Director Frank McClain told the Telegraph Herald that as of Wednesday, they had sold 47 tickets for the show in the 620-seat historic theater. The theater has limited its capacity to 200, due to the pandemic.
“We are producing things again, but we were shut down from March through September,” he said. “Our entire summer was wiped out, which is our biggest. The stuff we’ve produced since has been very, very small.”
Nationally, nonprofit theaters like the Grand have reported trouble meeting the 25% revenue loss threshold, since they receive a good deal of their funding through donations. But, McClain said the Grand has no such trouble.
That’s a good thing, because many of the theater’s expenses have continued throughout the year.
“With the Grand, we own our building, so we have all of those costs — utilities, maintenance, insurance,” McClain said.
That, Jacobson thought, is what made sense about the types of entities included together in the bill.
“A lot of the closures and restrictions are for public health, which we get,” he said. “But, all of our obligations go ticking on. Our business is also a little unique because the spaces we’re in are so large. These have to be 50,000-square-foot buildings.”
All three local venues said they would definitely be applying for the relief. They have all done so whenever aid — be it from the state or federal government — has been offered this year. But, that has not always been easy.
“I have an accountant, so we were lucky,” Hefel said. “But if I had to do all these myself — especially the Iowa one, which wanted so much in terms of financials — I would have maybe been in trouble.”
The relief package has passed both chambers in Washington, so the proverbial ball is now in the court of President Trump.
“We’re just waiting now for the president to sign,” Jacobson said. “Because, talking about this is all well and good, but it doesn’t move until that man signs the paper.”