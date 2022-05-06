DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members have agreed to pledge $1 million to help secure funding for a permanent stadium at the iconic Field of Dreams movie site, which is expected to cost upwards of $50 million.
At a special meeting Thursday night, the council unanimously passed a resolution pledging $1 million as part of a Destination Iowa grant application for a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams site. The resolution also gave City Administrator Mick Michel authorization to sign the grant.
“If we’re successful in the grant, what we would do is start with the public hearing process to go through whatever financial means the council decides (for the $1 million), whether that’s tax increment financing or revenue bonds,” Michel said. “And this is for a permanent stadium in excess of $50 million at the Field of Dreams site.”
Last month, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Destination Iowa, a $100 million investment that will give grants to community projects aimed at improving quality of life and attracting tourists and new residents. Funding for Destination Iowa comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The grant would go toward a permanent stadium around the already-completed ballfield adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site.
“Our ultimate goal was to make sure we had a venue that is multi-faceted, not just for sporting events but for concerts, festivals, markets, a lot of corporate events,” said Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., to the council. “We designed it with a lot of versatility in mind.”
The field and a temporary 8,000-seat stadium were constructed last year ahead of the first Major League Baseball game at the site. A second MLB game at that stadium is set for Aug. 11 between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
The news of a permanent ballpark project also comes a few weeks after Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, announced $80 million in private investment for projects through 2025, including nine new ballfields, a hotel and 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse.
“We’re just so pleased to have the support of our Dyersville community and its leaders, and the synergy with our partner organizations, to take important steps toward realizing our collective vision of preserving and enhancing the Field of Dreams Movie Site as a premier tourism destination for fans, families, and young athletes,” said Dan Evans, chief operating officer with Go the Distance Baseball. “The benefits will be felt statewide, and we’re looking forward to building on the progress we’re all making.”
Michel told council members Thursday that city officials are still working on finalizing the Destination Iowa grant application, including the exact amount they are seeking. The goal is to submit the application on Monday, May 9, the earliest day possible to do so, he said.
“We’re trying to be as transparent as possible,” Michel said. “As we’re moving along, why we’re not as forthcoming on details, we’re still drafting the grant so we can optimize our ask upon submission. We’re really trying to leverage the opportunity.”
Michel told council members Thursday that the permanent stadium would be run by a new nonprofit called This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. The paperwork for that nonprofit was filed Wednesday.
Rahe also told council members Thursday that other funds are being sought to go toward the project.
Officials with Travel Dubuque will be requesting American Rescue Plan Act funding from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors in relation to the stadium project at the board’s meeting on Monday, May 9.
The supervisors previously approved a letter of support for the project at their meeting this past Monday.
Council members spoke about the potential impact a stadium project such as this could have on the area, including the types of events it could draw.
“If you open up a permanent structure, you open up to all kinds of different events, possibly,” said Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling. “We’ve already talked about the private investment (from Go the Distance Baseball). This just adds to that, and it shows our commitment to the project.”
Following the special meeting, Mayor Jeff Jacque told the Telegraph Herald that the stadium would be another great way to showcase the area.
“I’m so proud of the opportunity to grab onto this and participate in Destination Iowa,” he said. “I think it’ll be a good thing not only for Dyersville but for the whole state.”
Jacque Rahe and Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, both expressed gratitude for the council’s support of the project following Thursday’s meeting.
“It’s a big step for the community of Dyersville,” Keith Rahe said. “They’re not only the hosts of the grant, but they’re the hosts of the venue. This is a great move.”