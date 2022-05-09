PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Details are emerging about a Wisconsin congressional candidate who was found with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at an Iowa airport last year.
Republican Derrick Van Orden is running to fill the seat being vacated by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind. Van Orden was cited in August for having a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun in his carry-on bag at the security screening checkpoint at the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, airport, according to court records.
Van Orden, of Prairie du Chien, entered a guilty plea in December. A magistrate ordered him to pay $360 and show he had taken a firearms safety course. He also was fined an undisclosed amount by the Transportation Security Administration, his campaign said.
Court documents state that Van Orden "forgot that his firearm was located in his bag."
His campaign issued the following statement, in part, when asked for comment, "Derrick Van Orden is a decorated Navy SEAL veteran with five deployments to combat zones who is an expert with firearms and firearm safety. Derrick was traveling with his family, and this situation was purely accidental." adjudicated.”
The GOP candidate launched his bid for the 2022 election after narrowly losing to Kind in 2020. Kind, of La Crosse, announced in August that he would not seek another term.