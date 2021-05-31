Coverage of a fire that destroyed a Dubuque County business and injured three was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from May 24 through Sunday.
1.) 3 injured as fire strikes Dubuque County bar, apartments
2.) Authorities ID local man who drowned in Mississippi River
3.) More than 2 years later, pizza restaurant poised to open in Dubuque
4.) Local school eyes purchase of Skate Country facility in Asbury
5.) High-profile murder case moved to Dubuque County due to publicity
6.) Dubuque woman seeks mayoral position, saying majority of residents not being served
7.) Dubuque man accused of inappropriately touching girl, exposing himself
8.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque resident launches organization, decluttering business
9.) 2 Dubuque men sentenced to 35 years total in prison for sexual assault of teen
10.) Police: Man strikes, kicks woman after rear-ending her vehicle in Dubuque