Despite the announcement of new initiatives, lawmakers from Southwest Wisconsin remain frustrated and critical of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, this week sent a strongly-worded letter to Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. In it, the lawmakers decried the current status of the state’s vaccine program as “unacceptable,” expressing concerns that the state is hanging onto doses for too long and inserting bureaucracy into a process that would benefit from more local control.
As of Friday afternoon, Marklein told the Telegraph Herald that he had received no response either directly or in action.
DHS did announce two new initiatives on Friday, however. One expanded the pharmacy vaccination partnerships from nursing homes to also include assisted living facilities. The second is a program to deploy nine mobile coronavirus vaccination labs throughout the state. These are to be staffed by Wisconsin National Guard members as well as pharmacy and nursing student volunteers.
Susan Burke, one of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County’s vaccine coordinators, saw potential in the new, mobile program.
“As more people become eligible, that mobile help will be beneficial for many counties,” she said.
Grant County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai said this approach may benefit other areas before it impacts his county.
“Other areas of the state do not have as much capacity to administer vaccine as we do so they may see them first,” Kindrai said via email.
Marklein, though, not only was unsatisfied by the new initiatives, but unsure of their need.
Marklein claimed that hospitals in his district have administered the first round of doses to all qualifying staff who need it and are ready and waiting for more.
Wisconsin’s county health departments are handling the vaccination of unaffiliated qualifying health care providers now. Crawford County Health Officer Cindy Riniker said Friday that they had requested, received and administered 100 first doses to that population thus far.
“More unaffiliated HCPs have reached out to us and we have requested more vaccine to get them vaccinated,” she said.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed onto a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, urging the administration to purchase as many doses as are available and/or let states do their own purchasing.
That next phase is out for public comment now. That closes at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. So far, the list includes non-Emergency Medical Services first responders, folks over 70, those in congregate living, teachers, public-facing essential workers and mink farmers.
Calls to Novak and Tranel, the Iowa and Lafayette County Health Departments, and Southwest Health Center all went unanswered.