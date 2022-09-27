A project to install sidewalks on a major Dubuque roadway has once again been delayed.
Construction on the planned sidewalks on a stretch of John F. Kennedy Road, from the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road, is now not anticipated to begin until spring of next year.
City staff had previously anticipated that bids for the project would be received by last July, but delays caused by an official state review of the project now have staff not expecting to award a construction contract until early November.
“The state took a long time to review the plans,” said City Engineer Gus Psihoyos. “They are backed up, and don’t have the capacity for all that is coming in right now.”
The state review of the sidewalks project became required after the city secured a $190,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant to offset construction costs.
City Council members have discussed installing sidewalks along the stretch of JFK since 1999 as a means of improving pedestrian safety, but several residents living along the street who must pay for a portion of the construction costs have consistently opposed the project.
City Council members had originally voted in June 2021 to move forward with the project, but they later agreed to postpone it to apply for the federal grant in an effort to shrink the financial burden put on residents.
Last October, city staff announced they had secured the grant, bringing the total sidewalk assessments costs on residents from $138,000 to $80,526, making the average sidewalk installation cost for residents $2,219.
The remaining grant funds were used to offset the city’s financial obligation to the project.
In total, the project is now estimated to cost $351,809. Psihoyos said that cost could rise further, depending on the bids received by the city, but the assessments to residents will remain unchanged.
“That cost is locked in,” he said.
While a construction contract will likely be approved in November, Psihoyos said, work will not begin until the ground thaws in the spring.
The federal grant also stipulates that construction on the sidewalks must start by April 15, though Psihoyos said it could begin sooner.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said the delayed installation of the sidewalks has left some residents living near JFK disappointed, particularly those with children who attend Eisenhower Elementary School and still do not have sidewalks to safely walk to school.
“Some folks are waiting on pins and needles for this to happen,” Sprank said. “It’s annoying that it is taking this long, but we are at least finally moving forward with it.”
