A man who police said was pulled over near Dubuque with more than 1 pound of meth now faces a federal drug charge.
Tyson R. Wahlen, 33, of Dodgeville, Wis., is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Dubuque County Sheriff's Department deputies stopped Wahlen's vehicle on Dec. 3 for speeding on U.S. 61/151 near Lake Eleanor Road. A sheriff's department K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. An ensuing search recovered packages containing a combined 1.3 pounds of meth, 4 grams of marijuana, two pipes and a digital scale, documents state.
In an interview with authorities, Wahlen stated he planned to distribute the meth seized by law enforcement and that he had a source in Des Moines who "fronted him" the drugs, documents state.
Wahlen initially was charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with officials acts.
Those charges were dismissed late last month in lieu of the federal prosecution.