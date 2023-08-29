Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Officials report there were no injuries in an early morning residential fire in Dubuque.
Firefighters responded at 4:03 a.m. today to a report of a fire at a multi-family residence at 1688 Ohio St., according to the Dubuque Fire Department.
A press release states that 16 firefighters in seven vehicles responded to the initial alarm.
Firefighters quickly extinguished a bathroom fire in the eight-unit building.
Crews cleared the building of smoke.
There were no injuries and the building was determined to be habitable, with all occupants returning to their units.
The building had operational smoke detectors which alerted occupants of the fire.
Investigators determined the fire to be accidental and caused by a bathroom fan.
