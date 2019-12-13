EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque District Library officials are poised to receive a $400,000 donation, paving the way for a future expansion project.
Library Director Jessica Arnold this week announced that the library has been conditionally approved for a grant from CVR Partners, a Texas-based company that operates the East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer plant.
“We are incredibly fortunate to receive this grant,” Arnold said. “It will be a tremendous boost for the community.”
Local CVR Partners officials directed questions to corporate officials, who did not respond to repeated requests for comment on this story. But according to library officials, CVR officials have said repeatedly that the facility will receive the grant and a novelty check presented by CVR is on display in the library’s lobby.
The library’s board of trustees revealed this week that the money will be spent on expanding the building to create additional program space.
Trustees have for years tried to secure funding to expand the cramped building at 122 Wisconsin Ave.
The latest high-profile attempt was in 2014, when voters were asked to sign off on the issuance of $1.33 million in bonds to expand the building. That measure failed to secure the votes necessary to pass.
Arnold said the expansion project being considered is significantly smaller than what was proposed in 2014.
Architect Martin Johnson told trustees that the project design still is in early phases and that officials must decide how the additional space will be used. However, he said the expansion likely will occur on the building’s northeast side.
He said construction could begin in May, but nothing is certain.
“The timeline could be changed, depending on what the plans are for the donor,” Johnson said. “We are limited by the rules of the game until we figure out what the rules even are.”
Arnold told trustees that she has not been told when the library will receive the funds. Besides the large novelty check, there has been no written confirmation of the donation from CVR Partners, she said.
During the meeting, trustees discussed how the added space could be used. One suggestion involved giving the expansion its own entrance to allow the space to be used by local groups after library hours.
“We would like to be able to share some of our space with our community,” Arnold said.
Arnold told the Telegraph Herald she and trustees cannot provide additional comment until given further direction from CVR Partners.