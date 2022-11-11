At least 100 people gathered Thursday at Five Flags Theater to preview an upcoming documentary exploring Black boyhood through subjects that include one of Dubuque’s own.

Caprice Jones, executive director of Fountain of Youth, is one of five key subjects of the upcoming documentary “Boy,” produced by the Nantucket Project. The 12-minute trailer and extended preview shown Thursday was followed by a panel discussion with a consortium of community leaders.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

