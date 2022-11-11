Fountain of Youth Executive Director Caprice Jones (left) speaks before a screening of the preview for the documentary "Boy," followed by a panel discussion, at Five Flags Theater in Dubuque on Thursday.
At least 100 people gathered Thursday at Five Flags Theater to preview an upcoming documentary exploring Black boyhood through subjects that include one of Dubuque’s own.
Caprice Jones, executive director of Fountain of Youth, is one of five key subjects of the upcoming documentary “Boy,” produced by the Nantucket Project. The 12-minute trailer and extended preview shown Thursday was followed by a panel discussion with a consortium of community leaders.
“Boy” explores Black masculinity through a core cast of subjects: an executive with Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a retired Army general, an award-winning costume designer, a Black Lives Matter activist, and Jones, who works with clients such as domestic abuse survivors and inmates in the county jail to help them turn their lives around.
“It’s a story that is little understood and seldom told,” said Tom Scott, who is directing and producing “Boy.” “It focuses on the narrative of life as a Black male in America.”
The title is, as the film’s subjects note at one point, a “double-, triple-, quadruple- entendre” when used in the context of Black youth — innocent when uttered from one person’s mouth, a racial epithet from another’s.
The film also addresses the idea that for many Black men, their boyhood is something stolen from them, either by violence, personal discrimination or institutional racism.
In that vein, the film details Jones’ tumultuous upbringing in Chicago, from witnessing his mother having a mental episode at age 7 to joining a street gang at 12 to more than two decades in and out of the state penal system.
Many who know Jones are aware of his background. Part of his introduction to visitors to Fountain of Youth’s Main Street office is showing a poster board with a dozen of his mugshots from his run-ins with Chicago police.
Asked whether he expected the film to change peoples’ perception of him, Jones was resolute.
“I’ve thought about it,” Jones said. “But no matter what, the truth sets people free. I’m bringing everything to the table to break bread.”
That message resonated with many of the event’s panelists.
Antonio Mouzon, an instructor of personal empowerment at University of Dubuque, mentioned being moved to tears the first time he viewed the film’s trailer.
“It speaks to my spirit,” Mouzon said. “I can’t help think of all the little Black boys here, in the balcony, in the crowd. It makes me think about my 2-year-old son, who won’t have the privilege of boyhood.”
Several of the event’s Black male panelists discussed how bias and discrimination continued to affect them in their day-to-day lives in areas such as housing and employment.
The men also discussed the pressure of maintaining a certain image for both themselves and their peers.
Temwa Phiri, City of Dubuque community engagement coordinator, talked about being pulled over by police while visiting a client as a behavioral health specialist after a neighbor found him “suspicious.” Mouzon discussed college graduation rates among Black men.
“Three out of 10 Black males graduate college in six years,” Mouzon said. “For me, that is a constant reminder of the responsibility I have in finishing my doctorate.”
Panelists also discussed ongoing discrimination they said they have faced in Dubuque, even outside the experience of Black men.
Panelists Clara Lopez Ortiz, a Mexican immigrant who is equity coordinator for Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and Dustin Alfred, who works for Crescent Community Health Center, was born in Dubuque and is of Marshallese descent, related being told to “speak English” by White residents.
Changing that is the onus of the city’s residents, the panelists argued, which means being more open to meeting their neighbors where they are.
To a certain degree, the panel had moved beyond “Boy.” But “Boy” was, as Scott told the Telegraph Herald, a film about vulnerability.
“Be curious,” Phiri said, quoting researcher and author Brene Brown. “Hold hands with strangers. Get uncomfortable and be OK being in uncomfortable spaces.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
