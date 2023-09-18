Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this development from Bellevue, Iowa, we will share other news in Tuesday’s edition.
BELLEVUE, Iowa — An area couple has taken ownership of a healthy hangout spot in Bellevue.
Ayla Meyer, of East Dubuque, Ill., recently reopened and rebranded The Vue at 210 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, next to Ashley’s Dance Studio. The shop previously operated as Riverview Energy under a different owner.
The menu includes a mix of lit teas, protein shakes and other healthy drink options for customers looking for a sweet treat without the excess sugar, Meyer said.
“Our most popular drink is probably our lit tea,” she said. “It tastes a lot like Kool-Aid, but there’s no sugar in it. So you can get some caffeine and get through the day without the (sugar) crash.”
Meyer owns three other nutrition stores with the same menu, including Eastside Energy in East Dubuque, Raptor Nutrition in Asbury, Iowa, and Peace Nutrition in Dubuque. When Riverview Energy was put up for sale, the opportunity to expand was too much to resist, she said.
The previous owner served a similar menu and took good care of the building, she said, so there wasn’t much infrastructure work needed to prepare the store for its late summer reopening.
“It was mostly just us needing to clean things up a bit,” said Mike Meyer, Ayla’s husband, who assists with the businesses on occasion. “It’s a very cool location. When you go, you can overlook the river and take a nice break.”
Since The Vue opened, Ayla Meyer said, she has enjoyed getting to know the Bellevue community and the surrounding business owners.
Earlier this month, the store offered specials during Bellevue’s annual “Fishtival,” and Meyer also plans to set up a booth at the Bellevue High School homecoming tailgate.
“I want the space to be there for the community to hang out,” she said. “They can use it for homework or to just hang out with friends. We’re there as a space for them to feel comfortable and safe.”
The Vue is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The store can be contacted online on its Facebook and Instagram pages or by calling 563-307-1062.
