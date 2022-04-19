A Dubuque middle school principal has been named the next principal of Dubuque Senior High School.
Dubuque Community Schools officials announced today that Brian Howes, current principal of George Washington Middle School, will assume the role on July 1, pending approval by school board members at their May meeting.
Howes will succeed Dan Johnson, who is leaving the Dubuque district at the end of the school year to become principal at Ankeny (Iowa) High School.
A district press release states that Howes' new position "represents a homecoming of sorts," as he was an assistant principal/registrar at Senior from 2011 to 2018 before being named principal at Washington.
“Brian is a proven leader with strong instructional, communication and collaboration skills,” Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer and superintendent-elect, said in the release. “We are excited for him to rejoin the Dubuque Senior High School team as its leader into the future.”
Before serving at Washington and Senior, Howes was an assistant principal at Hempstead High School, as well as a district-level curriculum coordinator, instructional coach, teacher and department chair in the Dubuque district. Howes also was named Iowa Assistant Principal of the Year in 2018, the release states.