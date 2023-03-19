A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to one year of probation in relation to her role in a large fight in Dubuque.
Jashonna J. Vaughn, 20, was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. She initially was charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the amended charge.
Vaughn also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of fifth-degree theft and was fined $105, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Vaughn was among six people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main, 101 Main St.
Davenport, Iowa, residents Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, and Jakiya M. Pugh, 21, as well as Dubuque residents Ciane C. Dominguez, 22; Carteasia L. Carpenter, 26; and Cartrice S. Carpenter, 32, also were arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident.
Court documents state that a fight inside 1st & Main spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. Traffic and surveillance video showed Cartrice Carpenter and Vaughn exit the restaurant and immediately start fighting Dominguez, Hall and Pugh.
Authorities have said investigators believe one of the six women did the slashing, but a lack of cooperation — including from the slashing victims — resulted in a lack of evidence to charge anything beyond participation in a riot.
Dominguez was sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to assault and a probation violation. Hall pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to two years of probation. Both Carpenters were fined $105 each after pleading guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct.
Pugh has pleaded not guilty to participation in a riot, as well as two counts of assault causing serious injury added following Pugh’s initial arrest.
Documents state that Pugh assaulted Kailea Wharton, who is not listed in any other documents related to the fight.