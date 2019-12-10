Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce seeks input from local business owners to gauge the economic climate and outlook.
People can fill out a survey at www.bit.ly/2RwWhwi through Friday, Dec. 20, according to a press release.
The survey, which is being conducted in cooperation with the research and consulting firm Baker Strategy Group, will measure opinions regarding the region as a place to start and grow a business.
Business owners can receive results prior to the official release.
For more information, contact the firm at 734-418-0918 or info@bakerstrategy.com.