EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — During a live fire training session Tuesday, the East Dubuque Fire Department welcomed a new member for the evening — City Council Member Chad Biermeier.
Department officials had invited council members to participate in the session to experience the volunteer firefighters’ working conditions.
“As a council member, I want to see what our city workers, firefighters (and) police officers do on a daily basis,” Biermeier said before the training. “I think that’ll help me with decision-making in some of the decisions we face.”
Nick Williams, captain of the fire department’s training division, said the department has hosted several training events open to the council since its training facility was constructed in 2015.
“It shows them a little bit about what we live with, what we do and how we train for it,” he said.
At the firehouse, firefighter Craig Haigh showed Biermeier how to suit up. Biermeier donned pants, boots, a jacket and a protective hood, as well as a self-contained breathing apparatus that included an air pack and facepiece.
Suddenly, the equipment emitted a high-pitched beeping noise.
“When it starts to beep like that, it’s detecting you’re not moving, so you gotta shake like a dog,” said Haigh, as Biermeier shifted his weight to silence the alarm.
Biermeier, along with four other firefighters, also wore a regulatory device tracking his heart rate, core body temperature and exertion level. The system lets officials assess the body’s reaction to fire conditions and helps them know when to remove firefighters from a scene to avoid a cardiovascular event, according to Haigh.
After demonstrating the equipment, the firefighters headed to the department’s training site at 201 Frentress Lake Road. There, Williams gave a tour of the training structure to Biermeier and fellow Council Member Robin Pearson, who arrived to observe the training.
The two-story structure was constructed using shipping containers and offers opportunities for various types of live fire training. Tuesday’s event began with fire behavior training on the structure’s first floor.
“We’ll light the fire while we’re sitting in there,” said Williams. “This is really just about watching how the fire develops.”
Haigh helped Biermeier adjust his facepiece and helmet, and they entered the structure. Williams gave last-minute instructions before igniting a burn bin filled with wooden pallets and bales of straw.
The firefighters — and Biermeier — crouched on the floor of the structure as the flames rose higher.
Nearby, Pearson sat in the cab of one of the department’s vehicles with Fire Chief Joe Heim, watching as he monitored the regulatory devices on a computer screen.
“It’s an honor to watch these guys and all the stuff they do,” she said. “I’m very grateful (for their work).”