On, off playing field, Darlington principal pushed youth to success
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Although his tall stature, bald head and goatee projected an imposing presence, Aaron Lancaster was a gentle giant.
Thoughtful and kind, he saw the best in people and pushed them to succeed.
Aaron, 48, died Saturday from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a disease with which he coped for nearly a year.
“He stayed positive the entire time,” said his wife of 21 years, Denise. “I don’t know if he was being strong for us.”
Aaron grew up in Darlington, where he made his mark on the field and the court. At Darlington High School, he played football, basketball and baseball and ran track. During his senior year in 1990, he led the Redbirds basketball team to a state title.
After one and a half years at the University of Northern Iowa, Aaron transferred to University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he played basketball under Bo Ryan. The team made it to the 1995 NCAA Division III National Championship.
In 2015, Aaron was hired as the principal at Darlington High School, where he also served as the assistant basketball coach.
On day variant confirmed in Dubuque County, Reynolds announces all Iowans soon eligible for vaccinations
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday morning that all Iowa residents will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations on April 5 as long as supply projections are met.
Hours later, local public health officials announced the first case of a COVID-19 variant in Dubuque County.
The case is the B.1.1.7 variant, according to the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.
“Based on epidemiologic and modeling data, researchers believe that the B.1.1.7 strain can be spread more easily than the original strain of COVID-19,” the team stated in a press release. “Researchers believe current COVID-19 vaccines will likely protect against B.1.1.7, and additional studies are ongoing.”
That latter point is being stressed by state and local public health officials, especially in conjunction with the governor’s announcement.
“It will be the same message that we’ve been repeating,” said Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert. “Especially with the variant strain here, we need to follow those (COVID-19) mitigation strategies. It is still critical for Iowans and Dubuque County residents to get the vaccine when one is made available to them.
“This is not the time to let your guards down, even if you’re vaccinated.”
Volunteers critical to Dubuque County’s vaccination mission
A group of nearly 60 volunteers quietly have worked at Dubuque County’s vaccination clinic site at Kennedy Mall since its inception, playing a critical role.
Since the site opened in the former Younkers women’s store in February, this volunteer corps has put in more than 1,000 hours of work.
That is $25,000 worth of donated time, according to City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan.
“They take a huge burden off of our incident command system and manage a really important component of the (point-of-distribution vaccination site),” she said. “They can provide services at the POD that we could not — that personal advice to navigate the process, that personal touch for people there being vaccinated who really need that.”
Iowa House passes gun bill that nixes need for purchase, carry permits
Republicans in the Iowa House of Representatives passed a party-line gun bill last week that would allow the purchase and concealed carry of handguns without a permit in many cases.
The bill changes many aspects of gun regulation in Iowa. But two key measures alter the process of buying and selling pistols and revolvers.
Currently, people who want to purchase a handgun at a store must first obtain an annual permit. To get that permit, they must receive a federal background check to ensure no past criminal charges or conditions disqualify them.
Under the bill, would-be buyers could either present a permit or go through a federal background check at the counter.
The bill also removes the requirement that residents have a permit to carry a concealed gun. Currently, a concealed carry permit requires some gun safety training.
The permits would continue to exist under the proposal. But their existence “will not be construed” as a requirement that the average person have one to carry their gun.
Unchecked disease continues to deplete area bat populations
A disease that disrupts bat hibernation with potentially fatal results continues to decimate local bat populations.
“I don’t think there is any way to sugarcoat it,” said Stephanie Shepherd, wildlife diversity biologist with Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It has been devastating, particularly to those species in northeast Iowa.”
The disease, called white nose syndrome, has killed an estimated 6 million bats nationwide since it was first detected in 2006. By 2013, the fungal infection had spread to Illinois. One year later, infected bats were detected in an abandoned mine in Grant County, and in 2015, the disease had spread to Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County, Iowa.
Wildlife officials in Iowa conduct annual acoustic surveys in 12 counties, including Clayton, Dubuque and Jackson counties. Volunteers with microphones attached to their vehicles drive slowly through the countryside, recording echolocation calls that bats use to navigate while flying.
The data helps biologists estimate area bat populations. Shepherd said the most recent survey showed a steep decline in Jackson County, with lesser decreases in Clayton and Dubuque counties.
“Our presumption is the disease is definitely present there, and the species most affected were higher in number in northeast Iowa,” Shepherd said.
University of Dubuque unveils new pipe organ
Opus 97 is finally ready to be heard.
The University of Dubuque recently granted the Telegraph Herald an exclusive first look at its latest pride and joy — the long-awaited custom-built pipe organ housed within Heritage Center and named for the number of such instruments its Iowa-based creator has crafted throughout its nearly 50-year history.
For Chuck Barland, professor of music and university organist, the new organ is a pipe dream come true.
“I started playing the organ when I was in high school, about 37 years ago,” he said. “When I went on to study the organ in college, the school installed a new instrument. I said that one day, I hoped to be able to teach organ at a college. If that college ever got a new organ, I hoped to be able to be a part of the decisions that went into creating it. And here it is.”
Barland will debut the instrument for the public with an organ recital on Tuesday, April 6, as part of the university’s Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series. This season, performances are limited to UD faculty, staff and students due to safety precautions the school has in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.