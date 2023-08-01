Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will host a course on making floral jelly next weekend.
The class will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St. in Maquoketa, according to an online event announcement.
Participants will collect flowers and make floral jelly that they can take home.
The cost of the course is $5 per person, and space is limited. Participants should reserve their spot by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing jstroyan@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.