CASCADE, Iowa — Authorities on Thursday released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash the prior day near Cascade.
The Iowa State Patrol reported that Charles J. Mincks, 64, of Marion, Iowa, died in the wreck, but no additional information about the crash was released.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on Iowa 136 south of Cascade in Jones County. A press release states that Mincks was driving south when, for an “undetermined reason,” the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.
The crash remains under investigation.