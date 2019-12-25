Dubuque Community Schools leaders recently tapped into a University of Iowa program to test for lead in drinking water at three elementary schools.
Volunteers from the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination took samples from water sources at Bryant, Fulton and Marshall elementary schools over the weekend. The tests are being conducted at no charge to the district, and results will be available in the coming weeks.
District officials said they do not expect to find any issues at the three campuses, but the U of I program allows them to be proactive in ensuring that students and staff have access to safe water.
“We have no reason to believe we have lead-in-water contamination issues there,” said Bill Burkhart, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds. “Since this is a free testing, it was to our benefit to take advantage of that.”
Earlier this year, the center in Iowa City launched a program that uses state funding to pay for schools to test for lead in their water. If issues are found, the center also helps cover the cost of remediation.
“We’ve found that we can make very targeted repairs to target the drinking water supplies to make sure that what children are drinking is lead-free,” said David Cwiertny, the director of the center and a professor of civil and environmental engineering.
While federal law requires the testing of public water systems, individual schools are not required to test for lead in drinking water unless they have their own water supplies.
However, even low levels of lead in children’s blood can lead to issues such as behavior and learning problems, slowed growth and hearing problems, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Older schools, in particular, can be at risk of lead contamination because it was used commonly in plumbing, Cwiertny said. And until recently, lead still was used commonly in solders and fixtures.
“Just because it’s there doesn’t mean it’s getting into the water supply, so you need to test to see what the exposure might be,” Cwiertny said.
The district does not regularly test for lead in drinking water at its school buildings, Burkhart said. The only exception is at Sageville Elementary, which has its own well.
The district has tested for lead at the point where city water enters different school buildings, but not recently at Bryant, Fulton or Marshall. The U of I program also allowed the district to test for lead at the fixtures themselves.
Dubuque Community Schools officials applied to have five schools tested and the center chose those three, which are among the oldest of the district’s 13 elementary schools.
Fulton and Marshall were built in 1939 and Bryant in 1940. Lincoln Elementary School was built in 1939, while Irving was constructed in 1951 and Sageville in 1956.
Five other schools were built in the 1960s and 1970s. Carver and Prescott elementary schools were built in the 2000s.
Every time that staff have replaced drinking fountains in the older buildings, they used lead-free appliances, Burkhart said. When piping in the buildings needs to be replaced, they use copper piping that does not have lead.
Burkhart said he is not worried that the tests will reveal any issues because staff maintains those buildings well and the City of Dubuque provides high-quality drinking water.
However, the U of I program is offered free to the district, and if the tests were to reveal any problems, the program would help pay to fix them. Given that, it just made sense for the district to take advantage of the opportunity, Burkhart said.
“We just don’t have any evidence that there is lead in the water there, but we want to be proactive,” he said.