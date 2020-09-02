Police said an intoxicated driver was injured in a rollover crash Sunday in Dubuque.
Michael J. Radtke, 41, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday on East Fifth Street near Bell Street. Police said Radtke was traveling at a high rate of speed west on East Fifth when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle struck a tree. The vehicle rolled over, landing on its roof.
Radtke was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.