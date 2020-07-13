Dubuque officials recently obtained a glimpse at the capabilities and future applications of the city’s expansive traffic and security camera network as they seek to develop an adaptive, next-generation traffic control system.
A team from Carnegie Mellon University won one of four challenges for tracking a vehicle over a network of 46 cameras spanning 16 intersections in Dubuque as part of a global competition to spur the development of better machine learning to create more efficient, intelligent transportation systems.
“If you can show, here’s what the researchers have come up with, it won’t take long for the vendors to utilize those technologies to create their own applications,” said city traffic engineer Dave Ness.
The city plans to spend about $3.6 million over the next three or four years, utilizing a mix of federal, state and local grants, to develop and install a next-generation traffic control system that uses artificial intelligence to alter signal timings in real time in response to changing traffic conditions.
The city is working with East Central Intergovernmental Association to issue a request for proposals this month to hire a consultant to help develop the new traffic management and control system.
Through the new system, city officials seek to distribute traffic more evenly through the metro and prevent bottlenecks along major corridors such as Dodge Street, making commutes safer and less frustrating for drivers, said Chandra Ravada, director of transportation for ECIA.
“This technology, it gives you … the ability to track routes and traffic patterns throughout the city during the day,” Ravada said of the work done by the artificial-intelligence researchers at Carnegie Mellon. “That will make the system more efficient than we’re doing and would be a plus for the project.”
The city’s traffic system currently works on pre-programmed signal timing schedules created by engineering staff. With the proposed system, traffic signals would adapt to changes based on analytics gathered from sensors and cameras. If the system senses a traffic backup or other issue, it would direct drivers to another corridor that is not as congested, Ness and Ravada said.
The pair said the goal is for the system to become more automated.
The city has spent more than $3 million since 2012 to install about 1,500 traffic and other surveillance cameras and sensors.
With the correct analytics, the city’s about 700 traffic cameras could be used to detect car crashes or a wrong-way driver on Dodge Street and automatically alert dispatchers, Ness said.
“That would hep get an officer to the field as quickly as possible ... and provide an exact location and direction of travel to mitigate issues like that,” he said.
It would also aid in tracking vehicles and suspects as police investigate and respond to crimes, Ness said.
“Right now, we’re doing things manually with the cameras with police and city traffic engineers,” he said. “If they can automate a process like that, it would make that easier.”