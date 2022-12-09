Keith Langan (left) and Gary Hanson pull a handcrafted rowboat out of a garage in East Dubuque, Ill. They helped to finish the boat for friend Rod Zapf, who was building it for his grandchildren when he died in May.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Standing just outside a garage on the edge of Frentress Lake in East Dubuque, Keith Langan gently ran his hand along the smooth side of a 12-foot, wooden rowboat.
A small smile crossed his face as his gaze fell on a photograph lying on the boat’s wooden seat. It showed the watercraft in its early stages of construction, with Langan standing next to his friend Rod Zapf, who started building the boat last year.
“The Zapper — that’s what we called him — was very meticulous,” said Langan, 82, of Mud Lake in rural Dubuque County. “He was exact, which is why this is such a beautiful boat.”
Zapf’s grandfather built him a wooden boat by hand when he was growing up in Guttenberg, Iowa, and he took it up the river for a two-week adventure with a friend at age 13.
Zapf, who lived in California but spent his summers on Frentress Lake, was continuing the tradition by building his own handmade boat for his grandchildren, with help from Langan. When the Telegraph Herald reported on Zapf’s project in August 2021, he was hoping to finish the boat that winter.
However, Zapf died at age 84 in May, with the boat uncompleted.
At a celebration of life for Zapf held at Frentress Lake shortly after his death, Langan and two other friends, Gary Hanson and Dave Osterberger, spoke with Rod’s brother Chuck Zapf about the unfinished project.
“We were looking at the boat, and everybody was saying that it was a shame that he didn’t get it done, and it was there that they decided, ‘We ought to finish it,’” said Chuck Zapf, a resident of Windsor, Colo. “I kind of encouraged them.”
Osterberger, 85, said he viewed completing the boat as a way of honoring his friend and fellow resident of Frentress Lake.
“The partially built boat and all the pieces were sitting there, and being as he was a friend of mine, I decided I would help finish the boat for him as a remembrance for his passing and a way of … finishing up a project that he would have loved to have been able to finish himself,” said Osterberger.
At the time, Rod Zapf and Langan had completed the skeleton of the boat, after spending hours using rags dipped in boiling water to force the wooden beams to bend at the proper angle.
“I saw what was done, and I thought, ‘It took all this work for Rod and Keith, and you just couldn’t leave this beautiful shell like this,’” said Hanson, 85, of Galena. “He wanted this boat so badly for his grandchildren.”
The friends worked from 8 a.m. to noon three days per week for much of the summer and early fall, completing the boat about a month ago. Wintry weather arrived before they had a chance to launch it on Frentress Lake, but they plan to do so in the spring.
Langan estimated that among the three friends and Zapf, more than 1,000 hours went into the creation of the boat.
“We’re all proud of it, for sure, and we had a lot of laughs,” Langan said.
The boat’s name, Zapbote, is emblazoned in blue letters on the smoothly polished side of the boat. The moniker was taken from a drawing of the vessel that Zapf made last year to show his grandchildren the early progress of the project.
“Hopefully, his grandkids will get the fun out of it that Rod felt they would have,” Osterberger said. “We really did it for the family.”
For his part, Chuck Zapf praised the trio’s handiwork.
What a wonderful tribute to your friend !
