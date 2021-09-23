The Jackson County 911 Service Board plans to migrate to a centralized, state-run communication system and is now seeking funding from the county and municipalities to do so.
The county’s current emergency communications system has not been substantially updated since the early 1990s, according to County Emergency Management Director Lyn Medinger.
Not only are there dead spots, users have difficulty communicating with other state-run agencies and must often change the frequency on their radios while they are on the road for a call.
To address these issues, the 911 Service Board plans to migrate to the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System (ISICS), a state-run system whose infrastructure is regularly updated.
The ISICS includes 90 towers, three of which are located in Jackson County. Medinger said those towers would provide coverage of 95% of the county on one centralized system and allow county officials to more easily communicate with officials in nearby counties.
“We as a 911 board are trying to be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers and utilize a system that’s out there that was built by the state of Iowa,” he said.
To migrate to the system, the county must purchase two new dispatch consoles for a total of $700,000. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors will contribute $550,000 toward the purchase, and the 911 Service Board is asking 13 municipalities in the county to help cover the remaining $150,000.
Members of the 911 Service Board, including Medinger, visited various city council meetings this week to request the funds. They suggested that municipalities use money received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Each municipality is being asked to contribute about $13 per citizen, which typically falls between 7% and 10% of the city’s total ARPA funds. Five cities — Preston, Andrew, LaMotte, Bellevue and Maquoketa — have confirmed they will contribute.
At the Bellevue City Council meeting, Mayor Roger Michels said he felt the project was a good investment of the city’s ARPA funds.
“It’s going to be a big quality asset for our city,” he said.
Bellevue is being asked to contribute $30,719.
Maquoketa Mayor Don Schwenker shared similar thoughts at the Maquoketa City Council meeting.
“If there’s a way we can (upgrade the system) and save some money for the citizens, we need to do it,” he said.
Maquoketa is being asked to contribute $79,664.
In addition to purchasing the consoles, the 911 Service Board will use its own funds and grant money to purchase new radios and handheld systems for a total of $500,000.
Initially, the migration to the ISICS will include only law enforcement officials, but eventually, the county’s firefighters and EMS personnel will also be connected. Medinger said the 911 Service Board is pursuing grants to fund the necessary equipment purchases for those agencies to transition.