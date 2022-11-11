Justin Moore

Justin Moore has had 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

A country music star with 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart will return to Dubuque next year.

Justin Moore will perform at Five Flags Center on Friday, April 21, along with country artist Priscilla Block, who sings with Moore on his song “You, Me and Whiskey.” Facility officials shared performance details with the Telegraph Herald prior to their public announcement this morning.

