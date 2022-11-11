A country music star with 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart will return to Dubuque next year.
Justin Moore will perform at Five Flags Center on Friday, April 21, along with country artist Priscilla Block, who sings with Moore on his song “You, Me and Whiskey.” Facility officials shared performance details with the Telegraph Herald prior to their public announcement this morning.
Moore has a total of 13 Top 10 hits on the Country Airplay chart. His most recent chart-toppers were “Why We Drink” in 2020, “We Didn’t Have Much” in 2021 and “With a Woman You Love” in September.
“Go back to last summer when we had Brett Young and Dustin Lynch, if you take those two out of the equation, this is probably the biggest name, country-music-wise, that we’ve had since our first show back from COVID(-19), which was Lee Brice,” said Jesse Gavin, marketing manager at Five Flags Center. “We anticipate people are going to be very excited about it.”
Moore previously came to Dubuque as part of America’s River Festival in 2012.
Gavin said the show was brought to Five Flags Center by South Dakota-based promoter Pepper Entertainment, which the venue also worked with for the 2019 show with country artist Cody Johnson.
“They do a lot of shows in similar-sized markets, and they’re great to work with,” Gavin said. “We look to continue to foster that relationship as we see what might happen with Five Flags Center with the change of leadership soon and potential for renovating or expanding the building.”
General Manager H.R. Cook recently departed, and Aaron Rainey currently is serving as interim general manager. Meanwhile, City of Dubuque officials continue to discuss the facility’s future.
Gavin noted that Moore’s show also will be toward the end of Five Flags’ typical busy season, which runs from February to mid-May. Earlier this week, the venue announced country artist Dylan Scott will perform on Feb. 2.
“We think those will be a couple of nice bookends to that season,” Gavin said. “We have more things we’re going to announce in the next couple of weeks, but we certainly look to Justin Moore as maybe the capper on that busy season.”
Tickets for Moore’s Dubuque concert will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Ticket prices start at $29.50, and they will be available both at the Five Flags box office and Ticketmaster.com.
