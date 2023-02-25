DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A woman recently was sentenced to one year of probation in relation to a domestic disturbance in Dyersville, during which she allegedly shot a gun into the air.
Khalia M. Williams, 26, of Chicago, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic assault. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Williams initially was charged with domestic assault with display or use of a weapon but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that authorities were notified of a disturbance “where the female shot some sort of weapon” on Nov. 9 in the 500 block of Ninth Street Southeast.
Documents state that Williams and Gabriel Thomas, of Chicago, were located in an alley north of the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southeast. Thomas said he was arguing with Williams, with whom he has a child, when she fired a handgun at him. Authorities found a handgun belonging to Williams and two bullets on the ground in the 500 block of Ninth Street Southeast.
Williams told authorities that she fired the gun once into the air because she was frightened of Thomas.
Authorities reported that their investigation determined Williams fired into the air rather than at Thomas.