Beckett Cooley could tour the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium on his own terms Sunday.
If the 3-year-old son of William and April Cooley wanted to climb on a bench or run down a corridor in between checking out an alligator and some large fish, that was fine.
“We’ve been here before, and he’s liked it, but when he’s around the big crowds, he really gets overwhelmed,” William Cooley said
William said Beckett has sensory processing issues and is on the autism spectrum, so the family — also including 10-month-old Copeland — took advantage of Sunday’s special Sensory Morning event at the museum.
For two hours before the museum’s regular opening, visitors could explore a toned-down version of the Port of Dubuque facility, with limited ambient sounds and flashing lights, among other adjustments.
“We heard from some parents who wanted to visit when it was a little less overwhelming, a time when it was a little less loud, when there weren’t so many lights — just with generally less sensory overload,” said Jennifer Drayna, curator of education at the river museum.
Museum staff contacted other museums and aquariums across the country and collected tips on hosting an event tailored for visitors who would welcome a calmer environment.
“We’ve changed some of the lighting, we’ve turned off some of our loudest exhibits, so we’re able to control some of the stuff that is happening around our campus,” Drayna said.
Museum staff also created a two-sided paper guide, explaining the process of arriving at the facility and what visitors should do if they become lost or need a break during their visit.
“It’s a series of photos with a couple of sentences’ description of what to expect at many points across campus,” Drayna said. “It’s particularly useful for people who have anxiety or like to plan and know ahead of time what they are walking into.”
William Cooley appreciated the accommodations made for his son.
“A lot of parents in our situation have a hard time getting out and doing things like this,” he said.
The museum stationed a few staff throughout the facility for the event.
“They’re answering questions, directing traffic and making sure everyone knows where their favorite animals are,” Drayna said.
Drayna said the museum will consider hosting additional events of a similarly tailored nature.
“We’ll see how it goes,” she said.
Jeanette Lowe, of Marion, Iowa, toured the museum with her 9-year-old son, Gavin Barber.
“He loves water, so he likes the fish and stuff like that,” Lowe said of Gavin, who is a resident of Hills & Dales Child Development Center.
Gavin uses a wheelchair. His mom took him to see some turtles, the river otters and then the massive catfish and sturgeon in the museum’s main channel aquarium. Gavin clapped his hands as a long sturgeon floated upwards in the large tank.
“I’ve been here once before and it was loud music and there were a lot of bright lights,” Lowe said. “This is dimmed down. It’s definitely nice.”