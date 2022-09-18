School board to sell soccer complex to Arizona firm
Dubuque Community School Board members voted Monday to sell Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that plans to construct an indoor sports facility at the site.
Just as at a special board meeting two weeks ago, board members Tami Ryan, Anderson Sainci, Kate Parks, Lisa Wittman and Nancy Bradley voted in favor of the sale to Court One LLC, while Jim Prochaska and Katie Jones cast dissenting votes.
The vote followed a public hearing in which more than 30 people spoke, both in support of Court One and in support of Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the complex since 1993.
Court One submitted a bid of $1.8 million to purchase the complex.
The company’s proposal is to build a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility over two of the complex’s soccer fields, featuring basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
Multiple soccer alliance board members and other local soccer officials spoke in support of Court One, noting that they have collaborated with company officials over the past few weeks and believe the company will continue to support the soccer community.
DOT eyes U.S. 20 changes
State officials propose making major changes to one of Dubuque’s busiest intersections, including eliminating the ability to directly access one of the city’s biggest retailers from it.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials will hold a public meeting later this month to discuss a proposal to improve traffic at the intersection of Dodge Street/U.S. 20 and the Northwest Arterial.
Officials seek input on the project before requesting state funding to perform the work.
The base proposal for the project features the closure of the intersection’s southern road access leading to Walmart, along with the closure of several driveway access points on Dodge near the intersection.
A new frontage road would be constructed south of Dodge to provide access from Westside Drive to the numerous businesses located along the roadway, including Walmart.
Lowe’s and Walmart also could continue to be accessed via the intersection of Dodge Street and North Crescent Ridge/Menard Court.
$7 million awarded for area child care
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday she was directing nearly $7 million in grants to three local organizations for the creation of new child care centers.
Altogether, the grants would create 433 new child care slots between Dubuque and Dyersville centers.
Cottingham & Butler’s Project Stork received $3 million for a downtown Dubuque child care facility for both employees and the community.
A $2.16 million grant was awarded to Dubuque Initiatives for a new “multi-employer” child care center at Dubuque Industrial Center West, the industrial park along Chavenelle Road.
Economic development nonprofit Dyersville Industries will receive $1.75 million to build an 8,000-square-foot child care center in 20 West Industrial Park.
School board OKs Fulton sale to Dream Center
Dubuque Community School Board members voted Wednesday to sell the former Fulton Elementary School to a local nonprofit that plans to renovate the building and use it as a second operational site.
At a brief special meeting, the board voted unanimously to adopt a resolution authorizing the sale of Fulton to the Dubuque Dream Center.
The Dubuque nonprofit offers a variety of youth programs that provide mentoring, arts and athletic opportunities, career development and academic assistance. Dream Center officials have said that having Fulton as a second operational site will let them significantly increase the number of students they serve.
Musician Post one of Galena’s treasuresGALENA, Ill. — Galena lost a local legend on Wednesday.
Singer-songwriter Jim Post, 82, died at his residence at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque, leaving behind a more-than-60-year legacy as a successful musician and entertainer.
For Galena residents, Post was seen as one of the community’s treasures, an artist who played thousands of shows and concerts throughout the years.
