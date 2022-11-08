The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday night.
Geisler Brothers development agreement
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a development agreement with Geisler Brothers Realty LLC.
Background: Geisler Brothers Co. intends to expand its subsidiary business Dubuque Steel Products Inc., with a 7,200-square-foot addition to its manufacturing facility at 1500 Radford Road. The $840,000 investment is expected to allow Dubuque Steel to add 10 new full-time jobs.
The proposed development agreement includes Geisler Brothers Realty, the real estate arm of Geisler Brothers Co., receiving 10 years of tax-increment-financing rebates, expected to total about $132,660.
What’s next: The company intends to start construction in December and complete it by March.
Bee Branch project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve plans and specifications for the Bee Branch Creek restoration railroad sanitary interreceptor crossing project and set a public hearing on Nov. 21 for the project.
Background: The project is the next phase in the ongoing effort by the city to mitigate the potential flooding threat to neighborhoods that lie within the Bee Branch watershed.
This phase of the project will involve the installation of a 36-inch-diameter sanitary sewer under the railroad tracks that run along Garfield Avenue.
The project is anticipated to cost $3.7 million, with $3.3 million being covered by part of the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, while the remainder will be covered by state sales tax increment proceeds.
What’s next: City officials expect to award the project to a bidder by Dec. 19 and have the project completed by Nov. 15, 2023.
Bies Drive housing project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve establishing the Bies Drive Urban Revitalization Area.
Background: The new designation is tied to a planned project to construct two 28-unit apartment buildings that would be surrounded by 56 outdoor parking stalls and greenspace.
What’s next: The designation will allow the city to grant the developer of the project, Callahan Construction, tax abatement housing incentives. The incentive will include abating a percentage of any increase in property taxes created by the development for a period of 10 years, starting at 80% in the first year and then gradually decreasing over time to 20% in the 10th year.
Callahan Construction did not return a call asking for further details on the project.
