A Dubuque nonprofit is seeking funds in hopes of purchasing a recently closed school building.
Dubuque Dream Center intends to apply for up to $3 million in state grant funding to extend a bid to potentially purchase and renovate the Fulton Elementary School building to expand programming.
Dubuque City Council members on Monday, July 18, are expected to vote on whether to allocate $300,000 to the Dream Center to provide a required 10% match for the center’s state grant application.
The nonprofit offers a variety of youth programs that provide mentoring, arts and athletic opportunities, career development and academic assistance.
Robert Kimble, executive director of Dubuque Dream Center, said acquiring the building would allow the center to expand the number of people it serves by offering a second site from which to operate. About 190 students currently are enrolled at the center, located at 1600 White St., but nearly 150 more are on a waiting list.
“This project would allow us to expand our services and the number of students we are serving,” Kimble said. “It could be life-changing for the many families that have been on our waiting list for a long time.”
Kimble said center officials hope initially to purchase the Fulton building and conduct basic renovations, including replacing the structure’s boiler and heating and cooling system. The project would cost an estimated $3.3 million.
Dream Center leaders then would consider raising money for a second-phase project to expand the school’s kitchen, upgrade restrooms and renovate the gymnasium.
Fulton Elementary School closed at the end of the school year after Dubuque Community Schools officials cited falling enrollment at the school amid concerns about lower-than-desired state aid increases and a declining unspent balance. A recent appraisal valued the Fulton property and nearly-40,000-square-foot building at $890,000.
Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday are expected to vote on beginning to accept bids for the purchase of the Fulton building, as well as the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Bids then would be accepted for 30 days.
At recent meetings, board members have differed on whether to prioritize a bid’s monetary value or a buyer’s intended use for those properties when considering which bids to accept.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, School Board Member Tami Ryan declined to comment on the Dream Center’s potential bid.
“I cannot make any comment until we know what bids come in,” Ryan said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for any school board member to have any comment on that right now.”
School Board Member Jim Prochaska also declined to comment when reached by the TH. Other school board members did not respond to requests for comment.
In a memo to City Council members, Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen wrote that the Dubuque Dream Center plans to apply for up to $3 million in funding through Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recently created Nonprofit Innovation Fund, a $20 million competitive grant program for local nonprofit initiatives.
In his memo, Van Milligen recommended the City Council approve offering the 10% funding match required for the grant application, stating that expanding the Dream Center’s operations would directly benefit many Dubuque residents. The money for the city’s match would come from its Greater Downtown Urban Renewal District fund.
“The Dream Center is providing meaningful assistance to traditionally marginalized and disenfranchised low-income Dubuque residents,” Van Milligen wrote.
Speaking with the TH, Van Milligen said the city has a history of supporting the efforts of businesses and nonprofits to purchase historic structures, including school buildings, to prevent them from being left vacant.
He noted that the city contributed $695,000 toward the conversion of the former Franklin School building at 39 Bluff St. into apartments and $145,000 toward the renovation of the former Sacred Heart School building at 2222 Queen St. into apartments.
“For some of these projects, we have contributed funds to help get them purchased and rehabilitated,” Van Milligen said.
Van Milligen’s memo states that if Dream Center officials are unsuccessful in acquiring Fulton Elementary School, or if they acquire the building and later change its use, then the nonprofit would be required to pay the city back the $300,000.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said aiding the Dream Center in purchasing the Fulton building would increase the nonprofit’s impact in the community and would be a worthwhile investment for the city.
“This is definitely an opportunity that doesn’t come very often,” he said. “They are doing important work in Dubuque, and I think they are making a good argument for this project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.